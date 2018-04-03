EDAP +8.4% after 'promising outcomes' in prostate device study

EDAP is up 8.4% after hours following "promising outcomes" in a study of its prostate cancer device.

Preliminary results of the first U.S. clinical cohort study of focal therapy using its Ablatherm Robotic HIFU system for partial-gland ablation were promising, the company says, showing fewer side effects of incontinence and impotence that can come with treatments like surgery and radiation.

Fifty patients enrolled in the study had been diagnosed with localized prostate cancer and were eligible for focal HIFU, which ablates only the diseased part of the prostate rather than sacrificing healthy tissue.