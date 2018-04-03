Macquarie bullish on 'grand vision' at Altice USA

Macquarie has launched coverage with a heavily bullish outlook on Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS), starting the U.S. cableco at Outperform based on an aggressive playbook and good execution.

“Though a newcomer in the U.S. market, Altice has grand visions to transform the cable industry under U.S. Chairman [Patrick] Drahi’s long-term vision to build a fixed, mobile, and content presence in the U.S.," the firm says. "Execution has been solid thus far, and we are confident in the company’s long-term strategy."

It's set a 12-month price target of $23.50, implying 27% upside from today's close.