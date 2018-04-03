Deutsche Bank trims Facebook price target on ad-targeting changes

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) saw its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank, now "less optimistic" that changes to the social network's ad-targeting will have a minimal impact on revenues.

DB's staying at at a Buy rating but cut its target to $200 from $235, which still implies 28% upside from current pricing (which has taken a 16% hit over the past two weeks).

Meeting with a digital ad agency CEO has made analyst Lloyd Walmsley "marginally more concerned" there will at least be some short-term impact from lower user opt-in rates to share personal data for ad targeting. (h/t Bloomberg)