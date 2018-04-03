Ecopetrol says Lisama 158 well and spill are sealed

Ecopetrol (EC +2.3% ) says its Lisama 158 well in Colombia has been sealed, and crude oil and gas have stopped flowing from the well and the spill.

Colombia’s attorney general’s office says it has launched an investigation to determine whether company officials could be held criminally responsible for the 550-barrel oil spill.

EC's Lisama 158 well, which was in the process of being shut down because of low production, leaked crude into a ravine for three weeks, contaminating the local water supply and affecting animal and plant life.