Japan's service sector shows weak growth for March

Japan's services sector stayed on the positive side of the ledger, but just barely as it registered its limpest growth in 17 months.

The headline Business Activity Index in the Markit/Nikkei Japan Services PMI came in at 50.9 for March, down from 51.7 in the prior month; the 50 level demarcates the line between growth and decline.

"A weaker rise in activity was underpinned by a slower expansion in new business inflows," said the report, adding that firms nonetheless "hired new staff at a quicker rate as part of efforts to clear rising levels of unfinished work."

