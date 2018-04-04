Swiss Re says any Softbank stake should not exceed 10%

Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREY) (OTCPK:SSREF), still in strategic discussions with Japan's SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), says any minority investment SoftBank takes in Swiss Re is not anticipated to broach 10%.

The reinsurance giant says the ongoing talks - which it emphasizes are at an early stage - are also "exploring areas of potential strategic cooperation" with SoftBank.

"Swiss Re reiterates that its capital position remains very strong and the issuance of new capital is not under consideration," says the company.

The talks were first announced in February.