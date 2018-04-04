The White House hits China with fresh tariffs; China returns fire

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China are escalating further as the Trump administration imposes $50 billion worth of 25% tariffs on China imports, to which China has responded with 25% tariffs on another 106 American products.

These newest U.S. tariffs will impact some 1300 Chinese products, including medical devices, batteries and machine tools, as well as some consumer products like televisions.

These “would target products that benefit from China’s industrial plans while minimizing the impact on the US economy,” said the office of the US trade representative, Robert Lighthizer.

China's latest tariffs, designed to affect up to $50 billion worth of goods annually, will hit such U.S. products as cars, whisky and soybeans.

The moves follow China’s Monday retaliatory tariffs on $3 billion worth of U.S. imports to its country, which themselves were a response to the White House's opening salvo of tariffs on Chinese aluminum and steel.

"We certainly don't want to have any trade war with anybody, but people have to understand who started all this," said China ambassador Cui Tiankai on CNBC.

