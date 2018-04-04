Urstadt Biddle Properties acquires Tanglewood

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) (NYSE:UBP) acquired Tanglewood, a 27,000 sq. ft. shopping center consisting of two retail buildings which are 100% leased.

The primary building, which fronts Central Park Avenue, consists of approx. 22,300 sq. ft. is anchored by a new AutoZone along with the other tenants WingStop, T-Mobile, State Farm, a pizzeria, cleaners, a deli, a stationery store and a hair salon.

The secondary building consists of approx. 4,700 sq. ft. is tenanted by CKO Kickboxing, a nail salon and a market.