James Hardie completes acquisition of Fermacell

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) completed its acquisition of German-based XI Holdings GmbH and its subsidiaries from Xella International S.A. in an all-cash transaction based on an enterprise value of €473M.

Dr. Truong added, “We are ready to realize the benefits of this strategic acquisition and are excited about adding this high quality business to the James Hardie group. Fermacell’s broad European footprint and capabilities offer the right enabling platform to accelerate our fiber cement business growth in Europe. We are also excited about the future growth opportunities of Fermacell’s core business in regions such as the UK, France and Scandinavia.”

The company intends to include a European Building Products segment in its report of quarterly results, beginning from 1Q19.

Press Release