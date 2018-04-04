Mallinckrodt names new Board of Directors, announces two retirements

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) nominates two new members, Paul R. Carter and Anne C. Whitaker for its Board of Directors. Both will join the Board pending shareholder vote at the AGM in May.

Mr. Carter served as executive VP, commercial operations of Gilead Sciences, from 2014 to 2016. He is expected to serve as an independent director on the Mallinckrodt Audit Committee.

Ms. Whitaker since 2017 has served as CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of KNOW Bio, LLC and Novoclem Therapeutics. She will serve as an independent director on the Mallinckrodt Human Resources and Compensation Committee.

The Company also announced that Angus Russell will succeed Melvin Booth as non-executive chairman of the Company's Board of Directors when Mr. Booth retires from the Board in May.

Mr. Russell joined the Mallinckrodt's Board in August 2014. He currently chairs the company's Portfolio Committee and is a member of its Audit Committee.

Also, Diane Gulyas will retire from the Board in May 2018. She served as a member of the company's Human Resources and Compensation Committee.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.