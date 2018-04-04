Metso to acquire the valve automation division of India based Rotex Manufacturers and Engineers Pvt. Ltd

Metso (OTCQX:MXCYY) signed an agreement to acquire the valve automation division of India based Rotex Manufacturers and Engineers Pvt. Ltd to expand its global valves business.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed

"This acquisition represents an important strategic step for Metso's valves business. It expands our offering for the current customer segments, especially outside North America, and increases our presence in attractive new industries and application areas," says John Quinlivan, President, Valves business area, Metso. "In addition, the acquisition strengthens our capacities and our presence in the important Indian market."

The transaction is estimated to close in July 2018

Press Release