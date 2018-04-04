BOJ buys record $7.8 billion of Japanese ETFs in March to support market

The Bank Of Japan bought record ETFs of ¥833BB in March and ¥1.9T in March quarter as the central bank supported a market hit by a rising yen and fears of a global trade war.

The Nikkei share average (N225) dropped 2.8% in March and hit six-month lows, after falling 4.5% in February. Market analysts expect the Nikkei to remain volatile in the coming months as worries about a trade war cloud the outlook for world growth.

Traders also worry that Japan Inc will have to lower their foreign exchange assumptions for the fiscal year through March 2019, which would reduce manufacturers' profits made abroad.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJR, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, DXJH, JPMV, FJP, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, DXJC, GSJY, HFXJ, DDJP