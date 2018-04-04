Ford set to unveil new Focus in China and Eruope

Ford (NYSE:F) releases a teaser video of its new more upscale Focus set to be unveiled in Shanghai and London next week.

"The video highlighted some of the more upscale features of the car, including daytime running lights that cut through the middle of the headlamp unit, model lettering that runs across the tailgate, and a sculpted hood that meets a prominent black grille," reports Automotive News.

The new Focus was designed and engineered at the company's technical center in Cologne, Germany.