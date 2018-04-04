Morgan Stanley cuts Facebook target to 28% upside

Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) but lowers its price target from $230 to $200, a 28% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Brian Nowak says he’s still positive after the recent ad checks but trims the target in a “pragmatic, near-term approach.”

Nowak spoke with eight advertisers and didn’t sense any material ad spend reduction.

The analyst thinks Facebook’s elimination of third parties is a smart strategy that “will highlight FB’s leading reach and first party data advantage.”

Nowak notes upcoming catalysts: Mark Zuckerberg appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee (around April 10), Q1 results (April 25), and General Data Protection Regulation going live in Europe (May 25).

Source: Bloomberg First Word.