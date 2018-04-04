U.S. auto in reverse after China sets tariffs

U.S. automakers slide in early trading after China announces tariffs on imported cars ranging from 2.5% to 25%.

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) are down 3.49% in premarket trading, while Ford (NYSE:F) is 2.24% lower and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) is down 3.49% .

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down 4.50% to $255.50.

The early Wednesday slide in the sector follows a rally on Tuesday for most auto names off strong U.S. sales growth in March.

