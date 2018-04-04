Loop Capital: Ignore Trump tweets, buy Amazon on pullback

Loop Capital calls Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) recent pullback a buying opportunity.

Analyst Anthony Chukumbo says President Trump’s tweets are “unlikely to result in any serious long-term ramifications.”

The analyst thinks Trump’s problem with Amazon has less to do with protecting small businesses or the Post Office and more to do with Trump equating Amazon with The Washington Post, which CEO Jeff Bezos owns.

Firm reiterates a Buy rating and $1,700 price target.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Amazon shares are down 2.4% premarket.

