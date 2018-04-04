Glaxo teams up with Kymera to identify drug candidates based on protein degradation

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) enters into a two-year discovery collaboration with privately held Kymera Therapeutics LLC aimed at discovering novel drug candidates based on targeted protein degradation.

The partnership will leverage Kymera's Pegasus drug discovery platform which uses informatics to identify targets. They have also agreed to work together to discover novel E3 ligases, enzymes that bind and target disease-causing proteins marking them for degradation. Each company has the right to use certain insights gained from the collaboration for its own programs.

Financial terms are not disclosed.