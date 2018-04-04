Morgan Stanley cuts estimates on consumer products majors

Morgan Stanley drops EPS estimates on several household consumer products stocks due to concerns over margins.

Analyst Dara Mohsenian warns that pricing pressure in the U.S. and commodity inflation could squeeze the bottom line for the group

The sector-wide gloom from MS includes EPS cuts on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Clorox (NYSE:CLX), Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) and Tupperware (NYSE:TUP).

Mix in the China trade war news sweeping over the market, and it could be a rough day for the household products names.