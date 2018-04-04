Soybean producers hit hard in China tariffs

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) -3.3% , Bunge (NYSE:BG) -2.8% and DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) -2% premarket as China's plan to impose 25% duties on U.S. imports promises to hurt soybean producers.

China is the world’s largest importer and is the top buyer of U.S. soybeans in a trade worth $14B; its purchases have climbed to a record as expansion in large-scale livestock farming and a shortage of protein-rich feed grains boost soymeal consumption.

China’s tariffs on U.S. soybeans is "regrettable" and "won’t solve the trade imbalance, " says the China director of the U.S. Soybean Export Council.

Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped as much as 5.3% overnight.

ETFs: SOYB