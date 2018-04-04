Tech stocks down as U.S., China reveal new tariffs

Tech stocks are down premarket after the U.S. and China detailed plans to levy tariffs on imported products.

The U.S. proposed 25% tariffs on Chinese products worth about $50B, including semiconductors, lithium batteries, electronics components, and dishwashers.

China responded with a “same-scale” reciprocal proposal on 106 U.S. products including aircraft, autos, and soybeans.

Tech names pushing down: Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) down 3.3% , AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) down 3.9% , Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) down 2.1% , Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) down 1.7% , Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) down 3.1% , Micron (NASDAQ:MU) down 3.1% , and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) down 1.6% .

