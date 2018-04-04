Wynn Resorts completes sale of shares to Galaxy Entertainment

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) discloses that it completed the transfer of 5.3M shares to Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) at $175 per share.

Galaxy now officially holds a 4.9% stake in Wynn.

The company says it brought in proceeds of $916M from the sales of shares and will use the funds to pay off its bridge facility borrowings and other debt. Wynn used the bridge financing to help make its $2B settlement payment to Universal Entertainment Corporation