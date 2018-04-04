VirTra generates record $8.6M in orders in Q1

VirTra (OTCQX:VTSI) announced record orders in Q1, exceeding $8.6M.

“Our expanded marketing function, which participated in a significant number of trade shows during the quarter, and our expanded and reorganized national sales organization, are experiencing record success, giving us a tremendous start to what we expect to be a record 2018,” said Jason Mulcahy, general manager of VirTra. “The conversion of orders to revenue is contingent on delivery timing coordinated with customers, which can vary based on a variety of factors, but we are building a significant backlog to support expected growth in 2018.”

Press Release