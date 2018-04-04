Amarin updates Q1 revenue guidance and updates on REDUCE-IT study progress and Vascepa promotion initiatives

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN) announces an update to its Q1 revenue guidance, progress of REDUCE-IT study, and initiation of Vascepa promotion initiatives.

Amarin estimates its Q1 net product revenue to be ~$43M, an increase of 25% to 30% over Q1 2017. Previous estimated net product revenue was $45 to $48M.

New prescriptions (NRx) of Vascepa reached record levels in March 2018 based on data from Symphony Health and IQVIA. The Company's expanded Vascepa promotion and disease awareness Initiatives is on track.

Amarin plans to report top-line results from REDUCE-IT study before the end of Q3. The company intends to provide further updates and anticipates to report 10-Q in early May.

Shares are down 3% premarket.

