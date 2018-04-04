LightInTheBox and Xiaomi sign strategic North American distribution agreement

LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) signed a strategic distribution agreement with Xiaomi.

As per the agreement, LightInTheBox will officially begin selling a full array of Xiaomi's products in North America with immediate effect.

Mr. Alan Guo, Chairman and CEO of LightInTheBox, commented, "We are excited to partner with Xiaomi in distributing their products across North America. Xiaomi's strong brand name and innovative products will attract new customers to our platform, as we believe that American consumers are always on the lookout for high-quality, well-designed products at incredible prices."