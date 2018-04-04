UK Construction PMI Falls to 47.0 in March

Activity in the UK construction sector slowed to 47.0 in March compared to forecasts for a reading of 50.9, following February print of 51.4

IHS Markit indicated that snow disruption contributed to what was the fastest drop in construction activity since July 2016.

The research firm further highlighted that civil engineering work declined at the sharpest pace in five years while input cost inflation moderated to a 20-month low.

Source: Investing.com

