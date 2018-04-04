Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) initiated with a Sell rating and $57 (24% downside risk) price target at Goldman Sachs. Initiated with Neutral rating at Guggenheim. Shares down 5% premarket.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) initiated with Neutral rating and $47 (12% downside risk) price target at Goldman.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) initiated with Neutral rating and $83 (4% downside risk) price target at Goldman.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) initiated with Neutral rating and $85 (2% downside risk) price target at Goldman.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) initiated with Buy rating and $332 (19% upside) price target at Goldman.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) initiated with Buy rating and $145 (28% upside) price target at Goldman.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) initiated with Buy rating and $105 (24% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) initiated with Outperform rating and $31 (26% upside) price target at Leerink.

Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT:SENS) initiated with Buy rating and $6 (97% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) initiated with Outperform rating and $15 (55% upside) price target at Leerink.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) resumed with Neutral rating and $231 (5% upside) price target at Goldman.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) upgraded to Buy with a $57 (16% upside) price target at Needham.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) upgraded to Outperform at Leerink.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) upgraded to Outperform with a $73 (22% upside) price target at Raymond James.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) downgraded to Sector Perform at RBC Capital Markets.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) downgraded to Neutral with a $7 (22% upside) price target at Mizuho.