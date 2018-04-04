Crude oil slides as U.S.-China trade dispute escalates

Crude oil prices follow global equities lower after China said it would impose tariffs on various U.S. goods, raising the potential for a trade war that could hurt global growth: U.S. WTI -1.5% at $62.55/bbl, Brent -1.3% at $67.22/bbl.

“It’s all about the macro picture right now,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas. “There’s a sea of red on the equity screens, and oil, as a risk asset, is falling as well.”

The oil price drop comes even as the American Petroleum Institute said yesterday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 3.3M barrels last week.

An added concern: The net long position in futures and options on Brent crude tops 600M barrels, according to ICE data, meaning that in the event of a sharper drop in price, sellers may find few buyers.

