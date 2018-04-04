Retail vacancies at six-year high

Q1 retail vacancies at regional malls have jumped to 8.4%, the highest level since Q4 2012, according to Reis.

“The first quarter tends to see the lowest activity,” says the report. “However, this was an unusually slow quarter for retail leasing and construction.”

Adding to the misery, community shopping centers in 41 of the 77 areas tracked by Reis experienced a rise in vacancy rates during the 12 months ending March 31.

The data confirms brick-and-mortar malls and shopping centers continue to be hurt by shifting consumer spending patterns moving online to e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

