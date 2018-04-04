Diana Shipping inks new time charter contract

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) announces that it entered a time charter contract with SwissMarine Services for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels.

The gross charter rate is $19,150 per day for a period of about nine months to twelve months. The charter is expected to commence on April 17.

The employment is anticipated to generate approximately $4.88M revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping's fleet update: 50 dry bulk vessels consisting of 4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 22 Panama ships.

Source: Press Release