Pfizer's marketing applications for dacomitinib in first-line NSCLC accepted in U.S. and Europe

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announces that its marketing applications seeking approval for dacomitinib for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR-activating mutations have been accepted for review in the U.S. and Europe.

The FDA has designated the filing for Priority Review with an action date in September.

The data supporting the applications were generated in the Phase 3 ARCHER 1050 study that showed treatment with dacomitinib extended median progression-free survival (PFS) to 14.7 months compared to 9.2 months with gefitinib (AstraZeneca's IRESSA) with 41% less risk of cancer progression or death (hazard ratio = 0.59).

Dacomitinib is an orally available pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI).