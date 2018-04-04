Trading revenues should lift Q1 results at banks

Thanks to the big pickup in volatility late in Q1, Wall Street’s trading desks are about to report one of their best quarter in years.

Revenue growth projections range in the 5%-10% area, with equity desks seen reporting the best performance, and fixed income, currencies and commodities desks to show more muted gains.

The trading business has shown lackluster performance lately as regulation and low volatility have been barriers to growth. Trading revenues at the five biggest Wall Street banks was about $70B in 2017, down from nearly $100B in 2009.

Related Tickers: JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Citibank (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).