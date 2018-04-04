SM Energy to sell more non-core assets for $292M

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) announces sales of two non-core assets for $292M, which it says will reduce its net debt.

One sale involves SM's remaining assets in the Williston Basin in North Dakota and the other includes the Halff East third-party operated assets in Texas; the buyers are not disclosed.

SM estimates the effect on 2018 production from both transactions is a reduction of 1.2M boe (81% oil, 19% natural gas).

Combined with the recent sale of certain Powder River Basin assets, SM has announced anticipated sales totaling $792M of non-core assets, which would reduce pro forma net debt for year-end 2017 by 30%.