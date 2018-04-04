Reuters: Zuckerberg doesn't commit to extending full EU privacy laws

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg agrees “in spirit” with a new European Union data privacy law but doesn’t commit to it as the global standard for FB.

In an interview with Reuters, Zuckerberg said Facebook is working on its own version of the law that would bring some of the EU privacy rules worldwide. He didn’t specify which parts he planned to leave out of that extension.

Zuckerberg: “We’re still nailing down details on this, but it should directionally be, in spirit, the whole thing.”

The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation takes effect May 25 and will let EU residents transfer their data to other social networks. The tech companies will have to be more specific about data collection and use. The penalty for violating the law is up to 4% of annual revenue.

Apple and some other tech companies do plan to extend the full GDPR plan to global customers.