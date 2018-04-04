Cannabis Wheaton announces definitive acquisition agreement with Dosecann

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTCQB:CBWTF) enters into a definitive agreement to acquire Dosecann Inc., a late-stage “Licensed Dealer” applicant located in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

Pursuant to the agreement, Cannabis Wheaton will acquire all of the outstanding securities of Dosecann by way of a “three-cornered amalgamation”. Upon the completion of the Acquisition, Dosecann will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cannabis Wheaton.

As a consideration Cannabis Wheaton will pay the holders of Dosecann securities, an aggregate of up to $38M, payable in common shares of Cannabis Wheaton (the “Consideration Shares”).

The Dosecann principals have agreed to enter into lock-up agreements in favour of Cannabis Wheaton restricting their ability to transfer their Consideration Shares until 18 months following the Closing, subject to certain conditions.

Closing date is April 30.