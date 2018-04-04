Tenax advancing development of pulmonary hypertension candidate levosimendan; shares up 11% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) is up 11% premarket on average volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has signed off on the submission of the Phase 2 protocol for levosimendan for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF) under its existing IND. The agency has also agreed on the study design and endpoints. The trial should commence this summer.

Levosimendan, a calcium sensitizer, is approved in over 60 countries ex-U.S. for the treatment of decompensated heart failure. Tenax acquired the North American rights from Phyxius Pharma in 2013.

