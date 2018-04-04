RLH Corporation acquires Knights Inn brand from Wyndham

RLH Corporation (NYSE:RLH) announces that it acquired the Knights Inn brand from a subsidiary of Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) for $27M.

Knights Inn runs 350 economy segment hotels across North America and has a pipeline of an additional approximately 47 hotels.

The company expects the transaction to enhance franchise revenue and EBITDA growth, as well as helping to improve franchise profit margins. The transaction is also seen as being immediately accretive to earnings and cash flow.

The Knights Inn transaction is expected to close in Q2.

Source: Press Release