Metals, miners plunge as U.S.-China trade tensions ratchet up

Metal prices and mining shares fall amid the deepening a trade dispute between the U.S. and China that could hurt global economic growth and weaken commodity prices: CF -3.3% , AKS -2.9% , FCX -2.7% , X -2.5% , VALE -2.2% , RIO -2.1% , AA -2.1% , BHP -1.8% in premarket trade.

China is the world’s largest consumer of copper, responsible for more than 40% of global demand, and is the largest producer of aluminum; copper futures are ~2% lower at $6,668/metric ton.

