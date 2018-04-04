Spotify -5.4% amid two new Neutral ratings

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is down 5.4% premarket, to $141.03, as two more firms come in with Neutral ratings in a slow buildup of coverage on the streaming giant.

It's rated a new Neutral at Redburn. SEB Equities has also started Spotify at Hold, saying it should evolve over time but that there's limited upside at current levels. It's got a price target of $163, implying 9.4% upside.

Those two join Gabelli, who became the first to go Neutral on Spotify yesterday before the opening of trading.

On its first day of NYSE trading yesterday, shares closed at $149.01 -- up 12.9% from the stock's reference price of $132, but about 10% off its opening price of $165.90.

