Daiichi teams up with DarwinHealth to identify new cancer targets

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF)(OTCPK:DSNKY) inks an agreement with privately held DarwinHealth for exclusive access to the latter's proprietary novel cancer target database aimed at identifying potential new cancer treatments.

DarwinHealth says it has identified critical mechanisms linked to tumor dependencies and maintenance that go beyond genetic mutations, including information on master regulators of specific tumor subtypes, and direct upstream modulators across 35 tumor types and 90 subtypes.

Under the terms of the agreement, DarwinHealth will receive an upfront payment plus milestones. Daiichi will have an option to extend its exclusive access beyond the initial term. Specific financial details are not provided.