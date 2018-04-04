Apple hires former Google AI head; touchless controls, curved screens for iPhones

WSJ reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has hired former Google AI and search head John Giannandrea.

Giannandrea becomes Apple’s first SVP of AI, according to WSJ’s source.

The Google exec left his leadership role at that company last week. The Information article reporting Giannandrea’s job change suggested he might remain with Google in some capacity.

Touchless controls: Bloomberg reports that Apple is working on touchless gesture control and curved screens for future iPhones.

Sources say the touchless control tech likely won’t be ready for consumer release for at least two years.

The curved screens would curve in gradually from top to bottom rather than along the edges like Samsung’s screens.

The curved screens are two to three years away from release.

Apple shares are down 0.9% to $166.80 as the tech sector slumps on the escalating US-China trade war.

