Long-term beverage picks from Morgan Stanley

While Morgan Stanley issued a warning today on the household consumer products sector due to margin compression, the firm keeps a favorable long-term view on a number of beverage names that still look attractive. The stocks are listed in the order of preference by the MS analyst team.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ): 'We continue to believe investors are underappreciating STZ's growth potential, particularly on the beer revenue growth side, based on our top down segment, bottom up brand,and distribution expansion analyses."

Monster (NASDAQ:MNST): "We see topline upside near-term as US trends rebound with Java production ramping back up and with solid innovation contribution,as well as longer-term with international market share gains under Coke system distribution."

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP): "We like Pepsi's skew to the higher growth,higher margin snacks category, which should drive solid corporate results despite beverage market share weaknessWe also believe the market is underappreciating PEP's strategic attributes and PEP's valuation discount vs large cap peers is too large."

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE): "We believe the market's short-term concern over higher UK taxes is overblown and valuation does not reflect a stronger pricing environment thathas emerged,nor potential balance sheet deployment."