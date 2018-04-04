Stocks sink on trade war fears; Boeing drags Dow to outsized loss

Stocks open with large losses follows China's announcement of additional tariffs on $50B in U.S. imports including soybeans, planes, autos and chemicals; Dow -1.6% , S&P -1.2% , Nasdaq -1.2% .

The key takeaway for investors is that China is prepared to take off the gloves if necessary in the trade fight.

Shares of companies with large exposure to China, including Dow components Boeing ( -4.7% ) and Caterpillar ( -2.7% ), are deep in the red in early trading.

European bourses are lower, with Germany's DAX -0.9% , France's CAC -0.7% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.1% while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.2% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P sectors are lower, with industrials ( -1.8% ), materials ( -1.8% ) and energy ( -1.8% ) the worst performers, while utilities ( -0.6% ), consumer staples ( -0.3% ) and real estate ( -0.3% ) hold up relatively well.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield down 2 bps to 2.76%.

Commodities are broadly lower, with WTI crude oil futures -2% at $62.24/bbl and copper -2.6% ; among precious metals, gold +0.7% at $1,346.70/oz.

Still ahead: ISM non-manufacturing index, factory orders, EIA petroleum inventories