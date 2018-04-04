Working today? Homebuilders jump after Lennar results

The major averages are down more than 1%, but the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB +2%) is well into the green.
Helping is a sizable FQ1 earnings beat from Lennar (LEN +6.9%), not to mention the fact that homebuilders could be spared the worst effects from a trade war.
Lennar is confident it's on track to exceed its $100M synergy target this year, and meet the $365M target for 2019. The company notes pro forma new orders and deliveries in FQ1 exceeded expectations for both firms.
Toll Brothers (TOL +2%), Pulte (PHM +2.9%), D.R. Horton (DHI +2.7%), KB Home (KBH +1.9%)
ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, CLAW
Previously: Lennar beats by $0.34, beats on revenue (April 4)
