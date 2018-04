Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is bucking a down market, up 1.3% , as Citi raises the firm to Buy noting good positioning in various markets, particularly Germany and Spain, with an improving environment in the UK.

It's got a lower price target of 220 pence ex-dividend. Shares are up 1.3% in London to 196.44 pence.

In Germany, the company has been discussing a deal to merge its local unit with cableco Unitymedia as the foremost part of asset swaps it's discussing with Liberty Global.