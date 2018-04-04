German automakers take the China hit more than Detroit

Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu says it's BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) that stand the most to lose from China auto tariffs as they import the largest volume of cars from the U.S. plants into China.

German automakers accounted for more than half of the 280K vehicles imported into China last year. The 280K tally of course is very small in comparison to the global volume of major manufacturers, and doesn't include the joint venture operations set up by General Motors (GM -0.1% ) and Ford (F -0.2% ).

As expected, GM and Ford are both publicly calling for a de-escalation of US-China trade tension. "We continue to believe both countries value a vibrant auto industry and understand the interdependence between the world’s two largest automotive markets," reads a GM statement. "We encourage both governments to work together to resolve issues between these two important economies," mimics Ford.

BMW is down 1.85% and Daimler is off 1.25% in Frankfurt today. GM and Ford have recovered nicely from a premarket swoon in the U.S.

Previously: U.S. auto in reverse after China sets tariffs (April 4)