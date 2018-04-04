Gold a rare gainer after China tariff move

Gold provides a safe haven as investors stay away from risk assets after China said it would impose $50B worth of tariffs on U.S. imports.

June gold currently +0.6% at $1,344.70/oz. after halting a string of consecutive gains yesterday amid the rise in the equity market; silver -0.4% at $16.31/oz.

Commodity traders appear to be ignoring the strength of this morning's ADP report which showed private sector jobs rising by a more than expected 241K in March, says David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets.

Precious metals miners are mixed: ABX +0.5% , NEM +0.6% , WPM +0.4% , AEM +0.2% , KGC -0.2% , GG -0.1% , FNV -0.5% .

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, GGN, DUST, IAU, AGQ, SIL, PHYS, USLV, SGOL, GOEX, UGLD, ZSL, SGDM, UGL, DGP, GLL, ASA, GTU, GLDI, OUNZ, SLVP, DSLV, RING, DZZ, DGL, DGLD, TGLDX, DBS, DGZ, PSAU, GOAU, GDXX, GYEN, BAR, GEUR, GDXS, GLDW, GHS, UBG, USV, SHNY, QGLDX, GHE, MELT, DULL