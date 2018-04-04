Grid operator seeks to keep open Exelon generating units set for closure

Exelon (EXC -0.2% ) recently filed with ISO New England to retire three units of its Mystic Generating Station by 2022, but the grid operator says it will designate two units as Reliability Must Run, as their retirement could put electricity reliability at risk.

Retirement of units 8 and 9 at the plant, which contribute ~1,600 MW of generation in the winter, would pose an "unacceptable fuel security risk to the region during the winter months," ISO-NE says.

The grid operator says it will ask for approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to keep the units open and later seek tariff-based solutions to prevent such reliability risks from retirement in the future.