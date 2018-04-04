Landec up 5% on Q3 revenue beat, Q4 outlook

Landec Corporation (LNDC +5.3% ) Q3 revenue grew 9% Y/Y to $149.3M due to 15% increase in revenues of Apio’s packaged fresh vegetable business to $15.5M. Segment Revenues: APIO +10% Y/Y to $125.35M, Lifecore -2.5% Y/Y to $22.96M and others +69% to $1M.

Overall gross margin for Q3 declined 368 bps to 13.5%. APIO segment's gross margin declined by 288 bps to 6.6%, Lifecore declined by 290 bps to 50.5% and others declined by 3169 bps to 25.5%.

Overall Q3 operating margin declined by 102 bps to 2.15%. APIO segment's operating margin recovered by 62 bps to -1.33%, Lifecore declined by 374 bps to 38.15% and others recovered by 67946 bps to -385%.

Q4 2018 Outlook: Revenue growth 13-16%, key drivers of growth from Eat smart salad sales 12-15%, lifecore revenue 40-43% and O olive revenue $1.4-1.7M; EPS $0.20-0.22.

FY2018 Outlook: Revenue growth 10-12%; EPS $0.40-0.42 vs. consensus of $0.41; cash flow from operations $28-32M and capex $30-34M. Company will be discontinuing its food export business at the end of fiscal 2018.

Previously: Landec EPS in-line, beats on revenue (April 3)