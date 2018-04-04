Stocks off worst levels at mid-morning

The S&P has narrowed its near-2% decline to less just 0.6% at 10:50 ET. Also down about 2% early, the Nasdaq is now off 0.6% and the Dow 0.9% .

The 10-year Treasury yield is also creeping higher, now off just 1.7 basis points to 2.763%.

It's all good news for the VIX, which is higher by 10.7% . The iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX +5.2% ).