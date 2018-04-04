Argentina's TGS plans Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant

Argentina's Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS -3.2% ) says it will invest an initial $250M on gas transportation infrastructure during 2018-19 in the Vaca Muerta shale fields.

TGS says it plans to build a 57-mile gathering pipeline with 1.3B cf/day capacity and later a conditioning plant to adapt the quality of natural gas before it enters the transport pipelines.

The pipeline would improve the insufficient transportation infrastructure that has held back oil and gas production and investment in Vaca Muerta, the world’s second largest shale fields.